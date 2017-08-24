Small earthquake occurs near Alabama-Mississippi line

The Associated Press Published:

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake occurred overnight in western Alabama near the Mississippi state line.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 happened about 5 miles northwest of Livingston in Sumter County. A government reporting website says it occurred about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The earthquake was so weak most people probably didn’t feel it, and no damage is being reported.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/24/2017 8:39:00 AM (GMT -5:00)

