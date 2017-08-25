2 charged in connection with recent carjackings

Left to Right: Gillum, Thomas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — After joint efforts by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Marshals, Madision Police, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, two people are charged in connection with recent Hinds County carjackings and other incidents that have happened in each jurisdiction.

Hinds County Major Pete Luke said 17-year-old Mateo Gillum and 16-year-old Willie Thomas were arrested.

Thomas is facing one count of armed carjacking and Thomas is facing two counts.

On August 21, a woman was held a gunpoint at her mailbox on MaClean Road in Hinds County. Her car was taken. On August 22, a man came out of the bushes and carjacked a woman who was in her carport on W. Parks Road in Hinds County.

“Investigators searched Gillum’s home on Utah Street in Jackson and recovered numerous stolen firearms, ammunition, along with backpacks, all believed to be stolen in recent burglaries,” Luke said.

 

