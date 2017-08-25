2017 Alligator hunting season open

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The 2017 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season started Friday at noon.

The season will last for 10 days, until September 4 at noon.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said 920 permits were issued in seven hunting zones across the state.

“Following one of the wettest summers on record, alligator hunters should experience great hunting conditions with most river levels being well above normal depths for this time of year, which will improve the amount of available navigable waters across most of the state,” said Ricky Flynt, the Alligator Program Coordinator for MDWFP.

ll persons, 16 years of age or older, who are in a vessel with or assisting a permit holder, must possess an Alligator Hunting License ($25) and a valid prerequisite hunting license, which includes the following: a Mississippi Sportsman License, All-Game Hunting/Fishing License, Small Game Hunting/Fishing License, Apprentice Sportsman License, Apprentice All Game License, Apprentice Small Game License, Senior Exempt License, or Disabled Exempt License. Lifetime License holders are not required to purchase or possess an Alligator Hunting License. Only hunters under the age of 16 are exempt from the license requirement. Licenses are available online or at any point of sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold, or by calling 1-800-5GO-HUNT.

For more information regarding alligator hunting rules and regulations, visit MDWFP’s website or call 601-432-2199.