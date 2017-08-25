Adams County burglary suspect in custody

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An Adams County burglary suspect is in custody.

Joseph McGowan was taken to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s department said they were called to Lower Woodville Road around 1:42 a.m. Thursday to respond to a prowler trying to break into a home.

The witness told deputies a man was attempting to break into his neighbor’s house. The witness said the man walked over to his home and began looking around his shed. Authorities said he fired three shots at the prowler; We’re told the suspect ran down the heal into a bayou behind the home.

The victim approached deputies and said someone had broken into her home.

Deputies found McGowan lying in a patch of weeds took him into custody.