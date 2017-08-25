Brookhaven man arrested for possesion of child porn

By Published:
Danny Carlisle (Photo: AG's office)

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — A 57-year-old Brookhaven man is charged with one count of child exploitation.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Danny Carlisle was arrested Thursday. He was taken into custody after an investigation intosuspicious online activity. investigators executed a search warrant at Carlisle’s home.

He was arrested following the search and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

If convicted, Carlisle faces up to 40 years in prison. A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

