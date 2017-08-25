FEMA provides $10M to remove debris after April tornadoes

The Associated Press Published:
Damage in Holmes County (Photo: WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Three Mississippi counties and a town will share $10.1 million in federal money to remove debris following storms on April 30.

U.S. Sens. Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker, both Republicans, announced on Friday the grants by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Yazoo County will get $3.52 million, Homes County will get $4.34 million, Montgomery County will get $1.63 million and Durant will get $1.92 million. The money will cover 80 percent or more of debris removal costs, with state and local governments covering the rest.

FEMA is assisting governments and some nonprofits in Adams, Calhoun, Carroll, Cleburne, Holmes, Jefferson, Montgomery, Webster and Yazoo counties. The federal government rejected payments to individuals, saying damage wasn’t severe enough.

The 29-tornado system hit hardest in Durant, where one man died, and in Kilmichael.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s