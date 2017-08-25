Graffiti spray painted on Callaway High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District is investigating vandalism at Callaway High School.

District administrators said someone painted graffiti on the school’s front door.

Campus Enforcement is pursuing leads in the investigation.

Earlier this week, the district said they were investigating other incidents of vandalism at Callaway and Murrah High.

JPS is asking anyon to come forward with any information that could lead to arrests.

Below is a statement from JPS about Friday’s incident:

“The Jackson Public School District is investigating vandalism to Callaway High School this morning that includes graffiti to the front of the school. Facilities staff have begun to remove the spray paint from the school building. Campus Enforcement is aggressively pursuing leads in the investigation. JPS is calling upon the community in denouncing these criminal acts and asks citizens to come forward with any information that could lead to arrests. Any person with information is encouraged to call 601-987-3767.”