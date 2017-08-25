Jackson Police investigate deadly crash & shooting

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting and deadly crash early Friday morning.

Police said a man was shot during a domestic dispute on Lake Trace Circle before the crash.

We’re told the crash happened on Ridgewood Road and Fontaine Drive. The man and the female driver, 32-year-old Megan Durr, died at the scene.
According to the Hinds County Coroner, the two died from injuries caused by the crash.
Jackson Police said Durr’s 16-year-old son is being held for questioning in the shooting.

