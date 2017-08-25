MDOC inmate found dead at Greene County prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate.

MDOC authorities said 47-year-old Michael Hopkins died at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.

We’re told that inmates in Unit A2, n open bay housing area, told security Thursday night that Hopkins was unresponsive.

He was taken to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m

Hopkins was serving a total of 12 years for three convictions – burglary of an occupied dwelling, residential burglary, and robbery – in DeSoto County. He was sentenced in May 2006.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.