ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities found a man dead on the Mississippi River Bridge Wednesday.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said the man’s co-workers notified them he was missing. He was last seen around 4:30 p.m.

They were concerned because his car was still parked at the Visitor’s Center.

Authorities came and searched the area and found the missing worker dead on top of the bridge.

No other details have been released.