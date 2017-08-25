Stepfather charged with child abuse in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for allegedly abusing his stepchild.

Deputies said 42-year-old Richard Eddy is charged with felonious child abuse.

Authorities said they received information from Child Protective Services regarding possible child abuse against a 7-year-old boy.

The child had bruises on his arms, legs, and elbows. Authorities talked with the boy, and he said Eddy, his stepfather, had choked him on two separate occasions and him on the floor afterward. He also told how Eddy had beaten him with different paint stirrers leaving marks all over his body.

Law enforcement officers arrested Eddy Thursday.