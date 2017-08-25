Sweet Olive Tour Boat at The Rez

(WJTV) — There’s a new addition coming to the Reservoir.

The Sweet Olive Tour Boat will be placed in water. In a few weeks, they’ll be offering an extra special dinner cruise.

The tour group will be also be doing lunch cruises as well, along with wine tasting and even murder mystery cruises!

The owner tells us he was excited about bringing this experience to the Metro, because he feel the area is lacking tourists attractions.

“Through out the week you will be able to buy a ticket and go on an hour and half cruise and we are also going to be offering dinner curises lunch cruises then we are going to have special events like wine tasting tours, micro brewery tours, murder mysteries,” said Captain Jason Nailen.