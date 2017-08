HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – MDOT is reporting major traffic delays on I-55 Southbound because of a wreck right past Elton Road, exit 88.

At last check, all lane on I-55 SB were closed due to a wreck. All southbound traffic is being detoured onto Elton Road exit 88.

MDOT reports it will take another hour to clear the scene.

We’re working to find out if anyone was injured.

WJTV has a crew heading to the scene and will keep you updated with the latest information.