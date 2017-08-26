Some leaders are against raising taxes for MDOT funding

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is asking for 3 billion dollars over the next 10 years for bridge and road construction throughout the state, but those dollars might require a raise in taxes. But other leaders believe there is another option.

Those leaders took the stage at the 2nd Annual MS Growth Forum to discuss a variety of topics. and first on that list MDOT funding.

Melinda Mcgrath, MDOT executive director, says “the quickest way to get money into the transportation system today is a gas tax.”

But AFP director, Russ Latino says, “there has been a dramatic increase in funding the question is are we using those dollars in the right way.” He says research shows majority of MDOT’s dollars goes toward construction, “we would like to see more effort towards maintenance which is what people are primarily complaining about.”

He believes the need for maintenance isn’t nearly as dire as officials say, “In 1995 only 25 percent of state controlled roads were rated good, today it’s 60 percent of state controlled roads, so of you look at the data it looks like were on a path of the roads to actually be improving not getting worse on existing funding.”

But a recent evaluation forced officials to close 4 out of 6 bridges due to safety. Although they weren’t state owned MDOT still shares responsibility, “when you do not close the bridges like you’re supposed to the only recourse the federal government has is to sanction the money coming into the states Department of Transportation.”

To combat MDOT says they need more money, which could mean a raise in taxes for cigarettes, gas, and car registration.

Latino says, “70 percent of the gas tax now goes to MDOT, if we are going to talk about a user fee before we raise taxes maybe we should send most of that user fee to MDOT to see if we still have need.”