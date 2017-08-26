Tupelo hospital sues state’s largest private insurer

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – One of Mississippi’s largest hospital systems says it’s losing money from unilateral contract changes by the state’s largest private insurer.

Tupelo’s North Mississippi Medical Center sued Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Thursday in state court in Lee County.

Hospital officials tell the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal they’re losing $1 million a month from changes.

Flowood-based Blue Cross, in documents, says it can make some changes without hospital agreement.

The hospital and Blue Cross both say the insurer will keep paying for patient care during the dispute.

North Mississippi Medical Center threatened to leave UnitedHealth Group’s network over a billing dispute last year, and was outside Blue Cross’ network from 2003 to 2005.

Blue Cross cut ties with 10 hospitals statewide in 2013, but took them back within months.