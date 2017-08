RANKIN CO. Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens of massive logs are blocking MS 18 in Rankin County after a log truck overturns on the roadway.

All lanes are blocked on MS 18 near MS 43.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is on scene clearing the tress from the roadway.

MHP Cpl. Eric Henry says there were no injuries.

MDOT expects it to take another hour for the scene to be cleared up.

WJTV is working to get more information and will bring you latest information as it becomes available.