Jackson native braves Tropical Storm Harvey

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Even before the deadly storm made landfall Friday night, Lexie Teel who lives in Houston says Harvey was already wreaking havoc, “the gas stations were already running out of gas, and I think the second they announced that it turned into a hurricane the store just completely sold out.”

But despite preparation, Teel says nothing could prepare the city for the flood waters soon to come, she says, “now the roads you take to get to the office are completely underwater, the entire parking garage is flooded from the bottom floor up to the second floor.”

And although her neighborhood has only seen a few inches, her stress is no where near over, “I think it gets worse at night, it’s been crazy i feel like every single time a tornado passes or we realize were not in harms way another alert is going off.” And even though she’s no stranger to life threatening storms.

Harvey will definitely be a storm to remember, “they usually prepare you for the worst and it’s not usually that the worst happens but I think the worst has happened.”