Local Sorority lends a helping hand to the Brandon Fire Department

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Fire Department posted about a recent act of kindness on their Facebook page.

The Zeta Phi Beta, Omega Tau Zeta Chapter brought firefighters bottled water and sports drinks.

In turn, BESU volunteers staff the fire department’s REHAB-1 truck and support first responders at major or long-term incidents.

The Facebook post says, this kind of community care means a lot to the members.

The Fire Department’s Facebook post reads, “A big special thanks to the members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Omega Tau Zeta Chapter of Brandon for taking care of their first responders. These wonderful friends donated several bottles of water and sports-drink to the Brandon Emergency Service Unit. In turn, BESU volunteers staff the fire department’s REHAB-1 truck and support first responders at major or long-term incidents. Just know that this kind of community care means a lot to our members.”

 

