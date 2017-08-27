Local Sorority lends a helping hand to the Brandon Fire Department

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Fire Department posted about a recent act of kindness on their Facebook page.

The Zeta Phi Beta, Omega Tau Zeta Chapter brought firefighters bottled water and sports drinks.

In turn, BESU volunteers staff the fire department’s REHAB-1 truck and support first responders at major or long-term incidents.

The Facebook post says, this kind of community care means a lot to the members.

