Massive flood leaves thousands to be rescued in downtown Houston

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Nearly stationary rain bands associated with the remnants of Hurricane Harvey have resulted in incredible amounts of rain in Southeast Texas, including downtown Houston.

The National Weather Service office in Houston recorded 24″ of rain that fell in a 24 hour period.

The Houston Fire Department said they had to rescue at least 1,000 people from homes overnight, maybe more.

The NWS issued a dire warning in a tweet Sunday morning for people living in Southeast Texas:

This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/IjpWLey1h8 — NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017

An additional 1 to 2 feet of rain is expected to fall in the next 72 hours in the area.