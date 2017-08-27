Massive flood leaves thousands to be rescued in downtown Houston

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Nearly stationary rain bands associated with the remnants of Hurricane Harvey have resulted in incredible amounts of rain in Southeast Texas, including downtown Houston.

The National Weather Service office in Houston recorded 24″ of rain that fell in a 24 hour period.

The Houston Fire Department said they had to rescue at least 1,000 people from homes overnight, maybe more.

The NWS issued a dire warning in a tweet Sunday morning for people living in Southeast Texas:

An additional 1 to 2 feet of rain is expected to fall in the next 72 hours in the area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s