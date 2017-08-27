Mississippi Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle drivers are heading to LA and TX in the midst of Harvey

By Published:
A pedestrian crosses a street inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The threat from Hurricane Harvey is far from over, as extremely dangerous flooding continues in Texas and parts of Louisiana.

Mississippi Red Cross is sending drivers with their emergency response vehicles down to LA and TX to help out in the recovery efforts.

The Mississippi Region American Red Cross is lending two of the regions emergency response vehicles (ERV) to the impacted areas.

The large vehicles are commonly used to transport meals, cots and cleaning supplies to areas affected by the disaster.

The Mississippi Red Cross ERV drivers will leave from the Hattiesburg and Gulfport Red Cross offices tomorrow, Monday, August 28.

Volunteer driver Carole Summerall of Columbus, will celebrate her birthday while on deployment. Her birthday is Tuesday, Aug. 29. Back in 2005, she delayed her birthday plans to help people recover from Hurricane Katrina.

 

