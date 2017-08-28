5 new cases of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi; 41 cases reported this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health said there are five new cases of West Nile Virus in Mississippi.

The new cases were in Clarke, Hinds, Lauderdale, Monroe and Yazoo counties.

MSDH said there have been 41 cases reported this year, with two deaths in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

So far this year cases have been reported in Bolivar, Clarke, Clay, Covington, Forrest (4), Hinds (8), Humphreys (2), Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes, Madison (4), Monroe, Noxubee, Perry, Rankin (6), Scott, Wilkinson, and Yazoo counties.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

MSDH said we are still in the peak West Nile Virus season, although cases can occur at any time of the year.

The virus has been detected in mosquitoes throughout the state, so residents in all counties should take the following precautions for protection against mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.