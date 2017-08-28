Bond denied for teen accused of shooting 13-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A judge denied bond for a teen accused in a shooting that left an 13-year-old injured.

Court administrators tell WJTV that 16-year-old Jaquentis Camper went to court Friday.

A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot near Sykes Road and Meadow Lane.Police said they don’t believe the Whitten Middle School student was the intended target.

Camper, a Wingfield High School student was arrested in connection the crime.

The shooting happened after the students were dropped off at a bus stop.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said they believe the incident stemmed from an altercation that happened at Wingfield High earlier in the day. This was the third time police were called to help with the issue Thursday.Officers went to the school earlier in the day to respond to a fight. There was also a call for service on the school bus before the bus made it to Sykes Road and Meadow Lane.

Students were dropped off at the bus stop, and that’s when the last altercation occurred.

The 13-year-old had left the area to get help from a parent. Jones said they believe the victim’s older brother was possibly involved in the altercation at the school.

Police said they believe someone in a blue Chevy Impala came to the scene and allegeldy gave Camper a gun.

Once the middle schooler returned, hewas shot in the back. Jones said witnesses and others on the scene detained 16-year-old until police arrived. A stolen pistol was recovered.

Camper is being charged as an adult.