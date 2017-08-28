Bulldogs looking to avoid another opening upset

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – 2016 showed Mississippi State that no matter the opponent, you can’t look too far past the season opener.

South Alabama shocked the Bulldogs in Starkville, winning 21-20 after Mississippi State blew a 17-point lead and Westin Graves missed a 28-yard field goal that would’ve avoided an upset.

Click the video above to hear why Dan Mullen won’t be mentioning that game for motivation against Charleston Southern on Saturday and what Nick Fitzgerald learned from last year’s opening loss.