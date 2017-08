LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A car crashed into a church over night in Lawrence County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol tweeted photos of the scene.

A red car hit Old Silver Creek Baptist overnight.

The photos show the damage to the church and the car.

WJTV 12 is reaching out to law enforcement officers about the incident to get more information. We will provide updates as we receive them.

Pictures of one the oldest historical churches around heavily damaged early this morning due to a car crash #OldSilverCreekBaptist pic.twitter.com/yzTuIT5Msg — MHPBrookhaven (@MHPTroopM) August 28, 2017