Dump truck falls through Adams County bridge

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A dump truck fell through the Artman Road bridge in Adams County over the weekend.

The sheriff’s department said the single-vehicle crash happened Saturday near the Jefferson County-Adams County line.

Adams County deputies said the dump truck that loaded with gravel was headed north towards Jefferson County when the bridge collapsed. The driver was not injured.

Authorities said they believe the truck was over the 8,000-pound limit that is posted on the roadway. After the truck was removed from the creek bed, it was left on the North end of the bridge to block the roadway. Barricades were placed on the South end of the bridge to keep traffic off the bridge.

A water line crossing the creek along the side of the bridge was also busted.

The crash is under investigation.