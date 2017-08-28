Events to mark 62nd anniversary of death of Emmett Till

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) — Monday marks the 62nd anniversary of the death of Emmett Till, and there will be events to honor his memory.

Organizers said there will be a moment of silence at noon for Till and others who lost their lives to hate, racism and violence.

We’re told there will be a luncheon for Till’s family members and people in the community. It will be at Bully’s on Livingston Road in Jackson.

There will also be a red carpet event at the Mississippi Arts Center at 6:00 on Monday night. Organizers said there will be a black and white affair to remember Till and others at the same location at 7:00.