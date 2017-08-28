Events to mark 62nd anniversary of death of Emmett Till

FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Louis Till from Chicago. Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam were accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering Till for allegedly whistling at Bryant's wife. The men were later acquitted. Relatives of Till want a new investigation of his 1955 Mississippi slaying following a recent revelation that a key witness, Bryant's wife, known now as Carolyn Donham, may have lied. A new book by Duke University scholar Timothy Tyson quotes Donham as saying she wasn’t telling the truth more than six decades ago when she claimed Till grabbed her and made suggestive comments. (Courtesy of the family of Emmett Till via AP, File)

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) — Monday marks the 62nd anniversary of the death of Emmett Till, and there will be events to honor his memory.

Organizers said there will be a moment of silence at noon for Till and others who lost their lives to hate, racism and violence.

We’re told there will be a luncheon for Till’s family members and people in the community. It will be at Bully’s on Livingston Road in Jackson.

There will also be a red carpet event at the Mississippi Arts Center at 6:00 on Monday night. Organizers said there will be a black and white affair to remember Till and others at the same location at 7:00.

 

 

 

