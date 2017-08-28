Footman developing as a leader for senior season

By: Tyler Greever Published:

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State doesn’t have to worry about experience at the quarterback position.

Senior Lenorris Footman enters his second full season as the starter for the Braves. He only played seven games in 2016 due to injury, throwing for 1,134 yards and scoring 13 total touchdowns. But he also saw extended playing time during his sophomore season in 2015, when he took over for injured starter John Gibbs Jr and helped lead Alcorn to its second straight SWAC title.

Click the video above to hear from Footman, wide receiver Marquis Warford and head coach Fred McNair on how the signal caller has developed as a leader.

