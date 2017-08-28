In New Orleans, residents collect their sandbags

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – New Orleans residents arrived at fire stations across the city Monday to get sandbags for their homes as outer bands of heavy rain from Harvey began heading east from Houston.

The city’s pump and drainage system is still not working at full capacity. Emotions are running high for many, especially those whose homes flooded during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Ray Gratia on Monday was picking up sandbags for his New Orleans home, which flooded during Katrina. He said Harvey’s devastation in Texas and its turn toward Louisiana evokes strong emotions.

Harvey, the more fearsome hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade, came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 storm. It has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas.