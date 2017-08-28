Nissan donates $1M to Habitat for Humanity

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Nissan has donated $1 million to Habitat for Humanity.

“Nissan’s mission is to enrich people’s lives, so we value our partnership with Habitat for Humanity because it helps to build sustainable communities in the areas where our employees live and work,” said Rebecca Vest, vice president of Corporate Development and Social Responsibility, Nissan. “Our employees look forward to working alongside future homeowners as they build their homes. The work is enriching for those families and for our employees as they make memories that will last a lifetime.”

The automobile company said they also donated five new Nissan TITAN pickup trucks and two new Nissan NV high-roof cargo vans for use by Habitat organizations to support construction activities. The TITAN trucks and NV vans are assembled by Nissan’s manufacturing plant in Canton.

Nissan says its company has contributed more than $15 million to Habitat nationally since the partnership began in 2005, when Nissan donated 50 trucks and mobilized employees to assist in home building following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in the Gulf Coast region.