HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite its first game against Kentucky coming up on Saturday, Southern Miss still does not have a starting quarterback.

Head coach Jay Hopson said he wants to give Keon Howard and Kwadra Griggs the chance to keep battling it out leading up to the opener against the Wildcats. He added that both will likely play.

Click the video above to hear more from Hopson on the competition.