Officials hold weather briefing at MEMA Headquarters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant and agencies across the state are monitoring weather patterns.

State officials held a weather briefing at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Headquarters Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, Mississippi is in the clear, but emergency officials are on standby for the rest of the week.

Officials say 19,000 soldiers and airmen have been activated by the Texas governor to help with Harvey relief efforts.

Bryant said assets would deploy if necessary for flooding in the Mississippi later this week.

“Just to wait and see,” Bryant said. “As you heard from the national weather service they’re uncertain as to exactly what the storm will do so we want to, as we always do prepare for the worst even here Mississippi.”

Wilkerson County is under close watch along with other Mississippi valley regions for possible flooding Wednesday and Thursday.

One of the biggest things from the briefing though that Bryant stressed, was that Mississippians should not self-deploy. Bryant is urging citizens not to move until called or to register to volunteer through other agencies.

For people who want to volunteer and help, visit the Mississippi Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster website.

.@WJTV Governor Phil Bryant sitting in on weather briefing at MEMA headquarters pic.twitter.com/ifX7Kqru3y — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) August 28, 2017

.@WJTV Gov. Bryant asking MS citizens not to self-deploy, discouraging people to load trucks going to TX "stay away unless we are called." — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) August 28, 2017

.@WJTV Gov. Bryant on weather "Another opportunity to go through this exercise." pic.twitter.com/i0be9oDifB — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) August 28, 2017