One arrested, more sought in Hilltop Murder Investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police say they’ve arrested one person in connection to the death of David Peden, 57.

Peden was found dead in a motel room at the Hilltop Inn & Suites on I-20 Frontage Road on August 12.

We’re told Quantineahia Webster, 23, has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Police say they are still searching for at least two other suspects in connection to the crime.

Quantineahia Webster-23 arrested/charged w/ Capital Murder in the death of David Paul Peden on Aug. 12th. 2-3 additional suspects sought. pic.twitter.com/UmfDDr0OOo — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 28, 2017

On August 24, authorities found a Ford Expedition that was linked to Peden’s murder in Madison County.

If you have any information about this crime, call JPD or Crimestoppers at 601.355.TIPS.