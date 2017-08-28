Woman dies after battle with Lupus, West Nile Virus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — After almost two years, a mom of four living with an auto-immune disorder loses her battle with West Nile Virus.

Her family is urging everyone to protect themselves from mosquitos-especially if they have a weak immune system.

Family members say, Nancy Tarvin, who goes by Shay, has always been a fun, loving person who loved to be outside.

However, her affection for the outdoors is the very thing that brought her life to a halt.

“One mosquito has changed our entire family for the rest of our lives,” said Shannette Tarvin, Shay’s sister.

In September of 2015, Shay became very sick and was admitted to the hospital. She was diagnosed with West Nile Virus.

“Her symptoms went from just throwing up, to fever, to low blood pressure and then the paralysis came.”

Shay was also living with lupus- an auto-immune disorder.

Dr. Art Leis with Methodist Rehabilitation Center says disorders like Lupus make it harder for the body to fight off the West Nile Virus.

“The fatality rate is higher for those who are older and those who have some type of immunodeficiency syndrome,” Dr. Leis said.

For the past two years, Shay spent most of her time in the hospital and at a medical facility away from her four daughters.

“She’s always told me I’m going to tell people what happened to me,” Tarvin said. “She wanted to get better.”

The family says Shay died at the hospital Wednesday night. The Hinds County Coroner confirms there was a West Nile death at the University of Mississippi Medical Center last week.

Dr. Leis says 20 percent of people who get the virus will either have a summer like flu or get a neuroinvasive form of the infection.

“Typically what will happen is 80 percent of us, as the virus will enter our blood stream it will be destroyed within a matter of days by our immune system,” he said.

Shay’s funeral is set for Sept. 2 and 11 a.m. at the Mount Helm Baptist Church in Downtown Jackson. Jackson Memoria is the presiding funeral home.