13-year-old speaks about being shot at bus stop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A 13-year-old Jackson boy has a long road to recovery ahead.

Tyreese Ford still has a bullet lodged in his spine. Another teen is accused of shooting him in the back last week. Tyreese along with his mother, Nina Ford, talked with WJTV about the incident.

“He’s just a kind, silly little boy,” Nina Ford said.

Tyreese Ford was dropped off at a bus stop after school with a group of other students when a fight broke out.

Police believe someone in a blue Chevy Impala came to the scene and gave another teen a gun.

“I saw a fat arm gave him a gun, Tyreese Ford said. “That’s when he ran to my brother where he was sitting down, and he pointed the gun at my brother, with a smile on his face and that’s when I ran over and punched him in the face and tried to run and he shot me in my back.”

Jackson Police have identified 16-year-old Jaquentis Camper as the suspect in the case.

The victim’s mother says it’s a shame a teenager may go to prison over this.

“Because all the boys they were friends at one point in time,” she said. “They stayed at each other’s houses, wore each other’s clothes. They were like buddies.”

Camper is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

“I hate that it happened to both of them,” Nina Ford said.

Tyreese said he still doesn’t understand why all of this happened.

“I really don’t know because all I was trying to do was save my brother’s life,” he said.

However, Tyreese says he doesn’t consider himself a hero..The bullet is still lodged in his spine, and he’ll miss this football season as a wide receiver at Whitten Middle School.

A judge denied Camper’s bond.