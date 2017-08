Related Coverage Man arrested for taking at least 10 dogs in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — Natchez Police have arrested a second person who they say is connected to an investigation where several dogs were stolen.

Police said Jamarkus Deshun Colenburg is charged with larceny.

37-year-old Charoyd Henrence Bell wasprevioulsy arrested in the case. He is charged with larceny in connection with the dognapping that happened last month.

Bell is accused of stealing at least 10 dogs in Mississippi. Some of the dogs have been returned to their rightful owner.