3 people ejected in crash in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash in Yazoo County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on MS 3 near Eagle Bend Road.

According to Corporal Eric Henry, three people were inside a Ford F-150 when the truck ran off the road and overturned multiple times. The driver and two passengers were ejected. We’re told they were not wearing seat belts.

Henry said the driver was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The two passengers were also taken to UMMC and are in critical condition.

Troopers are investigating the accident. They believe speed and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.