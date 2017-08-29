Benoit Police Chief Arrested for Aggravated Assault

By Published:
Billie Earl Williams (Photo: AG's Office)

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Benoit Police Chief is arrested for aggravated assault.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Billie Earl Williams turned himself in to the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department and was released on his own recognizance.

He was indicted by a Bolivar County Grand Jury for shooting a suspect while acting as police chief on January 2.

The indictment states Williams attempted to or did cause harm to the suspect, “manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life” by firing a pistol and striking the suspect in the back of the right leg.

