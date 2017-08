JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –Entergy Mississippi is sending crews to Texas to help with relief efforts.

Entergy officials said they are sending about 110 line workers and about 30 support personnel to Beaumont, Texas to help to help restore outages caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The crews headed out from northern, central and southern portions of the state’s service area Tuesday morning.

Contract workers with @EntergyMS are arriving at the coliseum to leave for TX to help restore power after #Harvey @Wjtv pic.twitter.com/Y9pIyrxyH6 — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) August 29, 2017

And they're off! Safe travels to @EntergyMS crews on their way to TX to help restore power after #Harvey @WJTV pic.twitter.com/rjaCwR26df — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) August 29, 2017