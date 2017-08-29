Jackson city council approves $10K settlement in lawsuit against former mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson City Council approved a $10,000 settlement in a sexual harassment lawsuit pending against the city a former Mayor Tony Yarber.

Kimberly Bracey filed the complaint in August 2016 against the city, Yarber, and a few others who were not named.

She said she was hired in 2014 as Yarber’s executive assistant. The complaint alleges that she had an affair with Yarber and tried to end it. It alleges that the was forced to continue the relationship to keep her job.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, the legal department said they’ve already spent about $100,000 on the case.

Council members also voted to pay Yarber’s attorney fees in a 3 to 2 vote. Council members Ashby Foote and Melvin Priester were the two who voted against it. Council members Virgi Lindsey, De’Keither Stamps, and Kenneth Stokes were the three votes in favor.

Priester said Yarber waived his claims to attorney fees, so they will end up paying for someone’s fees who didn’t ask for them. He also mentioned that there were risks of taking this case to trial because of some of the actions of the former administration; he thought it was important to resolve the issue now.