JPD holds news conference about arrest in traffic light murder investigation

Nicholas Coats (Photo: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police have arrested one person in connection with the deadly shooting that happened at a traffic light earlier this month.

JPD said 21-year-old Nicholas Coats is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten.Coats was taken into custody on Monday.

They are also looking for 19-year-old Lidarius Dixon. He is  wanted for murder as well.

On Thursday, August 17 officers responded to Fortification Street near I-55 regarding a shooting.

Chelsie Kirschten (Photo courtesy of Faith Davenport)

Kirschten was driving a Pontiac G6 with a passenger in a car when police said a man walked up to the vehicle and fired a shot through the driver window.  She was shot in the back and died at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing, and detectives are seeking further suspect information.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

 

