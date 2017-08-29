Kroger partners with Red Cross to help Harvey flood victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Kroger Delta Division Stores are partnering with the American Red Cross to provide aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Delta Division is made up of the stores in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Missouri. They ar collecting funds to give directly to the Red Cross for relief efforts.

“The devastation from Hurricane Harvey is nothing short of heartbreaking and Kroger is proud to step up and support the people of Houston, said Scot Hendricks, president, Kroger Delta Division. We are asking our customers and associates for assistance in supporting those in need. There is nothing greater than to help others and we will do all we can for our Houston family.”

To donate, Kroger customers can add any amount they wish to their total purchase at the time of checkout.

The amount of each donation will appear on the customer’s receipt as a contribution to the American Red Cross/Disaster Relief. The funds collected will be sent to the American Red Cross to help support Hurricane Harvey victims.