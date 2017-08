RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close a right lane of I-20 in Rankin County Wednesday.

Crews will be making repairs to a concrete section of I-20. The right lane of I-20 at State Route 475 (Exit 52) and U.S. Highway 80 (Exit 56) will be closed starting at 7 p.m. until the work is complete before the Labor Day.

MDOT says advanced warning signs will be in place.