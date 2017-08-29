MHP Labor Day Travel Enforcement begins Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period on Friday, September 1st.

State Troopers will have patrols out on the streets to combat speeding and reckless driving.

They also want drivers to stay informed about weather conditions as Tropical Storm Harvey moves across the South. Motorists planning to travel during the holiday weekend are urged to lower speeds.

Additional safety checkpoints will be established to promote seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from the roadways.

MHP says they investigated 170 crashes including one fatality during the 2016 Labor Day enforcement period.

The enforcemen period will start at 6 p.m. Friday and will last until Monday at midnight.