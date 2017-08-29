‘Move to Learn’ team visits Isable Elementary students

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Education’s Office of Healthy Schools and the Bower Foundation along with Move to Learn star Coach Larry Calhoun visited Isable Elementary students on Tuesday.

Move to Learn is designed help teachers raise student fitness levels and help raise student achievement.

Calhoun demonstrated simple movement exercises that can be done in a small space.They believe that the brief breaks can help teachers manage their students’ energy levels and it helps them become more focused and ready to learn.

