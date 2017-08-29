National Preparedness Month coming up in September

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — . The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has designated the month of September as National Preparedness Month.

Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging residents to take some time out to be preared for potential emergencies.

With Hurricane Harvey still threatening much of the southeastern U.S., the National Weather Service reports the potential for heavy rainfall that could produce flooding in parts of Mississippi.

Here are some tips if you encounter severe weather while traveling:

Turn around; don’t drown! Never drive through a flooded area; the water can sweep your vehicle away or cause it to stall.

Turn the cruise control off. Cruise control can be highly useful in dry conditions, but deadly when roads are wet.

If you encounter hail, do not keep going. Stay in the vehicle and seek the nearest shelter.

Headlights are important. If windshield wipers are required, headlights need to be utilized.

Turn the radio on. If you suspect severe weather, tune into local radio stations to stay aware of weather conditions in your area.

“The most important thing to remember is safety,” said Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director. “Part of being safe is staying prepared. It is not if an emergency will strike, but when. We want all Mississiappians to be prepared and know the steps to take if they are faced with an emergency.”