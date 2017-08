NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — A new alligator length record has been certified in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said the 14 feet ¾ inch gator is listed as the longest male alligator taken by a permitted hunter in Mississippi.

MDWFP Alligator Program Coordinator Ricky Flynt said the gator was caught in Natchez by Bryan Burnside of Brandon on Monday.

The alligator weighed 766.5 pounds. The belly girth was 69 inches, and the tail girth was 43 inches.

New male alligator length record set View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: MDWFP Photo: MDWFP Photo: MDWFP