Pastors work together to help with Harvey relief efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Churches from around the Metro are stepping in to help out Hurricane Harvey victims.

Highland Chapel Church Pastor Troy Costanza is one of about a dozen pastors pulling together to bring relief to the Houston area.

In a meeting on Tuesday, a group of pastors joined Costanza to plan and research routes to get in to serve the fourth largest city in the U.S.

The churches are looking for financial contributions and donations of things like cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, and water.

“We’re not just doing it you know, to receive any kind of compliments or reputation, but we’re doing it out of the heart of love,” said Jay Johnson of Abounding Grace World Healing Church. “We also want people to know we are active in the community and that we care and that we serve.”

For additional information on how to help, contact Highland Chapel Church in Madison.