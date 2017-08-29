Rebels looking to freshmen to help defense

By: Tyler Greever Published:

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – After a season that saw Ole Miss finish next to last in total defense and last in scoring defense in the SEC in 2016, the Rebels need a lot of help to improve in 2017.

On Monday, interim head coach Matt Luke named four defensive freshmen who could start doing that in the first game against South Alabama: Morton alumnus and defensive back D.D. Bowie, defensive back Breon Dixon, defensive back C.J. Miller, and defensive end Ryder Anderson.

Click the video above to hear from defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff on how the freshmen should expect to play quickly and the need to develop depth on his defense.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s