Rebels looking to freshmen to help defense

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – After a season that saw Ole Miss finish next to last in total defense and last in scoring defense in the SEC in 2016, the Rebels need a lot of help to improve in 2017.

On Monday, interim head coach Matt Luke named four defensive freshmen who could start doing that in the first game against South Alabama: Morton alumnus and defensive back D.D. Bowie, defensive back Breon Dixon, defensive back C.J. Miller, and defensive end Ryder Anderson.

Click the video above to hear from defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff on how the freshmen should expect to play quickly and the need to develop depth on his defense.