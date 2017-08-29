Texas man trapped by flood waters during Harvey

Fresno, TX (WJTV) — A Texas man wanted to let his family in Mississippi know he is safe.

Quentin Banks lives in Fresno, TX. His neighborhood was affected by flood waters caused by tropical storm Harvey.

Banks had to stay inside his house for a couple of days during the storm. Flood waters rose and covered up most of his drive way.

His family managed to survive by eating the food they bought last week before the storm.

“I love you all,” said Banks. “We are definitely safe.”