WJTV – The O.T. Spotlight Game of the Week is a Rankin County rivalry: Northwest Rankin vs. Pearl.

The Cougars and Pirates are both 2-0 this season. In the first Mississippi AP poll for high schools, Pearl is ranked No.1 overall while Northwest Rankin is ranked No. 7.

Pearl has fallen to to the Cougars three straight times. Click the video above to hear how they’re tired of hearing that and from the Cougars on the intensity of this rivalry.